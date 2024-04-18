Farm Online
More funding, less secrecy and increased border controls: fire ant report released

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 18 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:22pm
A nest of Red Imported Fire Ants. Picture supplied by QDAF.
A Senate committee investigating the spread of red imported fire ants in Australia has warned of "disastrous consequences" if the pest was not contained while also blasting state and federal governments for failing to publish the Fire Ant Response Plan 2023-2027 it says was "crucial" to the livelihoods of farmers.

