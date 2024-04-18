More funding, less secrecy and increased border controls: fire ant report released

A Senate committee investigating the spread of red imported fire ants in Australia has warned of "disastrous consequences" if the pest was not contained while also blasting state and federal governments for failing to publish the Fire Ant Response Plan 2023-2027 it says was "crucial" to the livelihoods of farmers.
The criticism was contained in the scathing Don't Let This Come Back to Bite Us report tabled on Thursday by the Senate Standing committee on Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport which said governments must improve delivery of the eradication program after it was heavily criticised by a range of stakeholders in public hearings.
"There is no logical and coherent reason for this plan to be hidden from the public, especially given how crucial the plan is to the livelihoods of many farmers and small businesses in South East Queensland," it said.
The report also said that "notwithstanding funding boosts" there had been little progress over time regarding the transparency, governance and coordination of the reforms needed to eradicate RIFA .
The report made 10 recommendations in all, including that the federal and state and territory governments urgently review the current levels of funding for the $1.2 billion National Fire Ant Eradication Program to ensure they were adequate to eradicate the pest by 2032.
RIFA have caused millions of dollars of damage to rural and urban businesses and communities after they made their way north and south since being first discovered at the Port of Brisbane in 2001 although it is believed they had been in Australia since the 1990's.
"RIFA's ability to spread across the majority of Australia if not contained could have disastrous consequences for Australia's environment and economic output," the report said.
"Current resources and funding are unlikely to meet that eradication goal."
The federal government in 2023 committed an extra $268 million over four years to the eradication program.
The committee also said slow decision-making, particularly in the early years, and reduced funding had contributed "significantly" to the spread of RIFA to become a mammoth infestation area.
It called on the current federal, NSW and Queensland governments to work harder to increase compliance with existing movement controls, "including increasing biosecurity spot checks at border crossings."
The committee said that it was time to consider creating a statutory independent agency and nationally led commission to take over the fight against red fire ants.
It said this should be accompanied with less bureaucracy in the delivery model, improved independence and transparency, across both strategic and operational aspects of the program, including the publication of the response plan, and better public engagement of the dangers and greater community awareness of "biosecurity obligations".
It said an an independent, rapid review should also be conducted to discover what real progress had been made following recommendations contained in a 2021 independent strategic review of the national response.
The committee also called for an uninterrupted flow of funding to safeguard against the potential impacts of RIFA on all aspects of the economy, including agriculture.
It said this must include more investment in research and innovation, including the establishment of a Cooperative Research Centre, to improve overall understanding of RIFA in the Australian context.
As well as pouring funding into progressing new technologies and techniques for eradication, including environmental DNA (eDNA) markers, biological controls, and RNA-interference (RNAi) technology.
The committee also said the federal government must work with the Queensland Government to urgently review the funding and outcomes of the Fire Ant Suppression Taskforce, with a particular focus on increasing FAST activities in areas not receiving any eradication or suppression activity.
In its submission to the inquiry, the Queensland Farmers Federation noted that industry consultation had been 'haphazard and sporadic at best', and that collaboration with representative bodies was imperative.
The Senate committee used the unpublished Fire Ant Response Plan 2023-2027 to illustrate the transparency, governance and coordination issues plaguing the program
"Unlike other biosecurity responses, there had been no formal involvement of the agriculture industry in RIFA response management as farmers do not contribute levy funds to the response effort," it said.
"However, those impacted by red imported fire ants (including farmers) do pay the taxes that fund the government departments tasked with the red imported fire ant response."
The report also said that governments had failed to adequately involved private sector experts with "on-the-ground know-how" and that they must be used more going forward to guide a more effective fire ant response.
Meanwhile, the committee noted a Queensland Cane Growers Organisation submission detailing failures with the aerial baiting program including communication with farmers on an incorrect buffer zone, which resulted in gaps in application and "a less effective operation" than it could have been.
In response it suggested government must assess the need for increased self-treatment resources based on the "overwhelming" number of RIFA infested zones that are currently not receiving access to treatments.
"There is also a clear need for supplemented activity in areas receiving treatment where baiting gaps have been identified, including for farmers receiving aerial treatments," the report said.
The committee also recommended that governments adopt a National Farmers Federation recommendation to review the Varroa mite incursion "to identify and study tension points that also exist in the red imported fire ant response."
