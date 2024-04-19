Farm Online
Find out what you'll pay: government reveals biosecurity levy increases

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 19 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 11:15am
The grains industry alone will be asked to pay $12.25 million, or 23 per cent, of the total $51.8m to be collected from farmers. File picture.
The federal government has quietly published the individual commodity calculations that farmers will be forced to pay towards the controversial biosecurity protection levy.

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

