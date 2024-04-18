New fungicide boost for canola, wheat

The company behind a fungicide featuring a new mode of action is confident it will achieve solid control against the canola diseases blackleg and sclerotinia, while also offering options in terms of managing problem cereal diseases such as Septoria tritici blight.
BASF has launched Revystar, based on Group 3 and Group 7 chemistry, including the first ever isopropanol-azole active to be launched in Australia, following Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) approval.
BASF officials said the fungicide, with two modes of action, was likely to be particularly popular with canola producers, with its ability to control upper canopy blackleg and sclerotinia.
David Elmouttie, BASF Australia New Zealand head of broadacre agricultural solutions said infections of blackleg in the upper canopy of canola had become more problematic as farmers move towards earlier sowing.
He said the fungicide could help manage a gap in resistance.
"Whilst plant breeders understand how different blackleg resistance genes protect seedlings, little is known about how these genes or sources of resistance work in the adult plant when exposed to blackleg," he said.
Mr Elmouttie also said sclerotinia was increasingly damaging, particularly in Western Australia, but said in other areas it may be controlled by fungicides applied to control upper canopy blackleg.
He said Revystar, with its new chemistry, would provide solid control.
"Trials have shown exceptionally powerful binding on active sites, which provides activity on fungal pathogen strains that are exhibiting reduced sensitivity to other group 3 fungicides like prothioconazole and tebuconazole."
For maximum efficacy, Mr Elmouttie recommended application prior to the commencement of a disease infection, so growers should plan to apply at key timings to protect sensitive plant structures and maximise yield.
"For example, we recommended applying at 10-20 per cent flower in canola to protect against both sclerotinia and upper canopy blackleg, as per best practice guidelines."
"Waiting to apply any fungicide until after significant disease is present is likely to lead to disappointment for growers as the damage will already be done and yield penalties will be unable to be recovered."
It is not just canola growers set to benefit from the product, with promising results against Septoria, an increasing problem, particularly in medium to high rainfall zones.
"Revystar provides exceptional protection for wheat growers from Septoria tritici blotch, it would be the best choice for any grower who regularly suffers from significant issues with this disease."
Mr Elmouttie said while BASF expected more Revystar to be used in canola than other crops, it was also registered for wheat, barley and oats.
"We expect that growers will like the flexibility to use Revystar in many situations and will try it and like it on all the registered crops."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.