Not pretty, but pretty effective: A masterclass in Australian politics

The front cover of Ron Boswell 'Not Pretty but Pretty Effective' has a photo from October 29, 2004 of an effusive Senator Boswell on the phone to Prime Minister John Howard.
Ron was claiming the once in a political lifetime majority in both houses after the success of a mercurial new Senator for the Nationals. Why he was not ringing his new colleague has always puzzled me more than most because the Senator-Elect was me.
This book is a political chronological biography intertwined with the personal insights and life experience, a memoir on politics and how to kick the ball in the direction of an informed, moral and value-based compass. It takes you through some stormy seas and to islands of issues that would have no other champion had Ron not arrived. Seas as stormy as a pro-life, small business, pro-tobacco industry, to name but some, advocate could bellow up in Canberra.
As one walks up the political hill, they are the idealist, on descent they are the realist, and this book is a realist's recollection of events. Realism that never lost its energy to always give a good cause his utmost endeavours.
The start of the autobiography was very inciteful; a house of relationship turmoil followed by the vagaries of being the child of a broken marriage, dragged across Australia from coast to coast. This is not the usual seed bed of a political career and was instead the forerunner of a less than spectacular academic record that finished with a thud at high school.
Serendipitously it became a blessing as it led him down the path of small business and into the orbit of his beloved wife Leita. The trauma of childhood was formative in the value Ron placed on the family as the cornerstone of society.
What was not learnt at school was acquired by necessity in pursuing an income in sales and onto a manufacturer's agent. Though paintbrushes and like products do not resonate with most as the prize showroom it supported Ron, his family and his employees including unpaid clerical work from Leita. It was the small family business which is the crucible of a nation and a cornerstone of conservative politics.
Small business prosperity has a direct correlation to politics and policy so piqued Ron's interest. With the family connections of Leita, Ron was introduced and captivated by this realm and that phenomenon in Queensland which was Joh Bjelke Peterson. Joh and Flo, the small family business from Kingaroy and Ron and Leita the small family business from Brisbane's east where this political movement of Joh was to turn politics in Queensland on its head.
Politics has nuances of tribalism and Ron became very conversant in how this works; a world noted by what and who you know. The great misunderstanding of those who had a pathological dislike of Joh politics is that they saw the streamlining of decisions as corruption, if it was then Joh was remarkably unsuccessful as he left politics with only what he went in with and that was not much.
Politics in Queensland was pro family, pro small business, and a belief in God. How could a family have Sunday lunch together if their shop had to be open on Sunday, what is the purpose of poker machines that merely exploit the vulnerable. It was the politics of disparate issues joined under one parochial banner. Ron who loved sailing as his recreation and sport was about to sail into the Joh for PM campaign, learning to politically swim by total immersion. What worked for Joh in Queensland would fade rapidly as the quest for Canberra went south of the border.
Ron quoted himself as "I've never made a speech in my life. Here I was, the boy from the city in the party of farmers and graziers". Ron realised for his part he had to learn the art of regional politics by being the champion for tier-two issues on the Queensland stage. Tobacco growers, fishing industry, banana industry, sugar industry, cooperatives, newsagents, taxis and to rage against socialism masquerading as Green policy.
In the Senate office at Eagle Street a sad shadow was cast after the death of Ron's son, Stephen. A light went out that could never be relit and the photo in a chaotic with a myriad of causes, but happy, office always was in the corner of my eye when visiting.
Senator Boswell has never actually retired. Support for Christine Holgate after her appalling treatment in the Federal Chamber is one example of many that showed his advocacy had taken a new path, including incessant phone calls to his former colleagues.
Ron paid me a great compliment when he handed my book Weatherboard and Iron to a new politician and said read this and save yourself three years of learning on the job. I return the compliment; read this and if you want to understand politics and if it is your career try and emulate Ron's effort for others.
