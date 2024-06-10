Not pretty, but pretty effective: A masterclass in Australian politics

Politics in Queensland was pro family, pro small business, and a belief in God. How could a family have Sunday lunch together if their shop had to be open on Sunday, what is the purpose of poker machines that merely exploit the vulnerable. It was the politics of disparate issues joined under one parochial banner. Ron who loved sailing as his recreation and sport was about to sail into the Joh for PM campaign, learning to politically swim by total immersion. What worked for Joh in Queensland would fade rapidly as the quest for Canberra went south of the border.