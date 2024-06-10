Farm Online
Comment

Not pretty, but pretty effective: A masterclass in Australian politics

By Barnaby Joyce
Updated June 10 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott launching Ron Boswell's book 'Not Pretty, But Pretty Effective'. Picture by Mark Phelps
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott launching Ron Boswell's book 'Not Pretty, But Pretty Effective'. Picture by Mark Phelps

The front cover of Ron Boswell 'Not Pretty but Pretty Effective' has a photo from October 29, 2004 of an effusive Senator Boswell on the phone to Prime Minister John Howard.

