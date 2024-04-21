Country town's block selling with a 'free house'

The home on this block for sale in the north central Victorian town of Charlton is available for free.
That's the selling pitch from agents for the High Street home on a large 1800 square metre block.
Charlton, population about 1200, straddles the Calder Highway about 100km north-west of Bendigo and bills itself as the friendly town.
Agents admit the three-bedroom weatherboard home on the town's main street "needs plenty of work".
But on the upside, agents say the property has likely the best lemon tree in town and some of the rooms are timber-lined.
"The property is being sold for not much more than land value, however if you have the skills and time for a challenge, the property does have prospects," agent Mr Garlick said.
The block is being sold as part of a deceased estate.
Agent say the concreted 12m x 5m shed is in "very good" condition.
Electricity is available but not currently connected but it has town water, sewerage and a small solar system.
There is a chicken run, another small rundown shed, and "reasonably secure fences".
Mr Garlick said the home "is exceptionally run down and would be a serious project for someone to renovate and add value to it".
"If you want a good shed on a large block of land with a house thrown in - this is for you," Mr Garlick said.
"The property has been priced accordingly."
For more information and to check it out yourself contact Mr Garlick on 0429 333927.
"This welcoming town makes all newcomers feel at home and if you're looking for a great change of lifestyle, Charlton is a regional town with plenty going for it that is well worth considering," Mr Garlick says.
