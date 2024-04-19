Blue ribbon rural property in demand with $48.25 million sale

Blue ribbon rural property remains in strong demand with Central Queensland's 10,210 hectare (25,230 acre) Rockland Spring selling for $48.25 million on a walk in, walk out basis.
Offered by Sam and Louis Staines, the freehold Comet property has an estimated carrying capacity of 3500 adult cattle equivalents.
The buyer's name has not been disclosed but is known to be a local family.
Four of the six registered bidders were active at the auction in Emerald on Friday.
The highly developed, extremely well watered scrub soil property featuring productive improved pastures including buffel, progardes, creeping blue grass, seca and caatinga stylos.
There is about 6220ha (15,360 acres) of principally well-developed scrub pastures, 3000ha (7410 acres) of light sandy tableland country, and 500ha (1235 acres) of partially escarpment country. The balance is described as being very light, including some steep, sloping country.
Rockland Spring is divided into 20 substantial paddocks ranging in size from 180ha to 800ha.
The main 600 head capacity yards have a curved race and overhead four-way draft, undercover crush and weigh box, and a pneumatic calf cradle. There is a second set of 200 head capacity yards.
Rockland Spring is well watered with numerous dams including five significant dams.
The eponymous spring provides excellent additional stock and potable water through about 8.5km of new 50mm poly pipe.
Structural improvements include a machinery shed, workshop, cotton seed shed with commodity walls, and a yard shed.
The four bedroom homestead has a deck overlooking a swimming pool, a two car garage, cold room, and a tennis court. There is also a three bedroom cottage and a two bedroom donga.
Sam Staines drew Rockland Spring in a ballot in 1968.
Marketing was handled by Greg Hardgrave and Mick Hardgrave, Country Co, and John Sullivan, Sullivan Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.