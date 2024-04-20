Farm Online
Negotiations continue on versatile property after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 20 2024 - 4:00pm
Negotiations are continuing on a versatile 210 hectare (516 acre) property after it was passed in at auction. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on a versatile 210 hectare (516 acre) property after it was passed in at auction. Picture supplied

Negotiations are continuing on the versatile 210 hectare (516 acre) Tamworth property Inverness after it was passed in at auction for $1.81 million.

