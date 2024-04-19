Rogue ram believed behind two New Zealand deaths

An aggressive ram believed responsible for the deaths of an elderly New Zealand couple has been put down by police after it was found alongside the two bodies in a paddock.
The NZ Herald reports a couple, both in their early 80s, were found dead in a field of their rural property early on Thursday morning.
The couple's son, who was prompted to look for the pair after failing to hear from them in days, reportedly found their bodies, contacting police.
"Police can confirm a ram was in the paddock at the time we were notified this morning," a police statement read.
"Another party at the scene suffered a minor injury after being attacked by this ram.
"Once our staff arrived at the scene they too were confronted and approached by the ram.
"On undertaking a risk assessment, the ram was shot and died at the scene."
The deaths occurred at a rural Waitakere property, west of Auckland.
Dean Burrell, the nephew of one of the dead and family spokesman, told news outlet Stuff the couple had "both lost their lives in a tragic accident".
"They're good people. They're over 80. They don't deserve this," he said.
"Everyone is in shock as to what's happened. They are very upset."
Police are investigating the deaths on behalf of the coroner "to establish the full set of circumstances around what occurred in the paddock" and a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Friday.
St John medics attended the property with two ambulances early on Thursday, with a police presence through the day.
