Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dunford family chase dairy dream with purchase of historic Jersey herd

QM
By Quinton McCallum
Updated April 19 2024 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Emma Dunford, with sons Peter, Joseph and Alec, have recently purchased an historic Jersey herd which they are running alongside the Gladigau and Sons Holstein Friesian herd at Mount Torrens. Picture by Quinton McCallum
Andrew and Emma Dunford, with sons Peter, Joseph and Alec, have recently purchased an historic Jersey herd which they are running alongside the Gladigau and Sons Holstein Friesian herd at Mount Torrens. Picture by Quinton McCallum

Andrew and Emma Dunford have taken a big leap from dairy herd managers to dairy herd owners after the purchase of an historic Jersey herd, and they have big plans for the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.