Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Outback highway still closed by the record rains of March

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It may be late May before the 1126km Great Central Road from Laverton in WA's remote Goldfields region to Yulara (near Uluru) in the NT is re-opened. Picture from Shire of Laverton.
It may be late May before the 1126km Great Central Road from Laverton in WA's remote Goldfields region to Yulara (near Uluru) in the NT is re-opened. Picture from Shire of Laverton.

The fragility of transport links between east and west Australia has been further exposed by a record dumping of rain in early March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.