Heavy lamb commanding premiums

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
April 24 2024 - 6:30am
The gap between heavy lamb and light lamb prices at the saleyards is widening as demand for heavier carcases grows, with Western Australian industry challenges dragging light lamb down.

