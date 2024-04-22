Farm Online
Moonie cattle breeding, backgrounding country sold after auction

By Mark Phelps
April 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Tarawindi is 1886 hectares of versatile grazing country well suited to breeding and backgrounding. Picture supplied
The 1886 hectare (4660 acre) Western Downs property Tarawindi has sold, after being initially passed in at auction.

