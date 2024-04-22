Moonie cattle breeding, backgrounding country sold after auction

The 1886 hectare (4660 acre) Western Downs property Tarawindi has sold, after being initially passed in at auction.
Located on Apelts Road off the Moonie Highway, the breeding and backgrounding property was passed in at an East Rural auction for $6.3 million, but later sold by negotiation for an undisclosed price.
The property situated 37km west of Moonie and 150km south east of Dalby comprises of principally brigalow, belah, wilga soils with native and improved pastures and currently has an abundance of both feed and water.
Sections of open, melonhole country have previously been cultivated.
Water is supplied from Bendee Creek, which runs through property and supplies six dams. There are also an additional three dams on the property.
The house dam is equipped with an electric pump and supplies tanks and troughs.
There is also water in the steel construction cattle yards.
Tarawindi's boundary fence is in very good condition and includes sections of exclusion fencing. The internal fencing is described as stock proof.
Improvements include a four bedroom home, two machinery sheds, a hayshed, an old shearing shed, and two silos.
The marketing of Tarawindi was handled by Roger Lyne and Andrew Kirtley from Eastern Rural, Dalby.
Eastern Rural is next set to sell the Bremner family's 599ha (1479 acre) irrigated The Meadows and JK Aggregation at Dalby, through expressions of interest process that closes on July 4.
