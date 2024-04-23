Large mixed farming operation on the SA/Vic border hits the market

Excel Farms is selling two premium properties totalling 2821 hectares (6971 acres) at Frances, right on the South Australian/Victorian border.
The Boorala Aggregation has been operated by joint venture partners Excel farms, with its head office at Ararat in Victoria, with a Canadian investment fund.
The farms provide buyers with access to cropping and grazing country in a high rainfall district in the south-east of the state, 40km north east of Naracoorte.
Fast growing Excel Farms operates properties throughout Victoria, NSW, Western Australia and South Australia focussing on broad-acre cropping, lamb trading and wool production.
No price has been suggested for the Boorala Aggregation by joint selling agents LAWD and TDC Livestock and Property offered for sale (in-one-line or as separate assets) by expression of interest closing Thursday, June 6.
The aggregation comprises two properties:
Boorala (1980ha, 4893 acres) and Manton (841ha, 2077 acres).
The agents say the aggregation is an institutional scale farming opportunity currently utilised for dryland cropping (cereals, oilseeds and faba beans) and grazing (beef cattle and prime lamb).
The primary focus of the current owners is on 1655ha (4090 acres) of winter crop planted for the 2024 season, along with livestock production.
Annual average rainfall for the region is around 500mm.
It is a mixed farming opportunity suitable to a diverse range of winter crops (cereals, oilseeds and faba beans), prime lamb and cattle production.
Agents said "significant" investment programs have focused on cropping efficiencies, pasture development, water infrastructure, soil amelioration, fencing/laneways and infrastructure.
The topography across the aggregation is said to be generally level throughout Boorala with some slight hill and undulations across Manton.
Soils are a mix of fertile brown loams over clay throughout Boorala and heavier loams with sandy soil types on rises across Manton.
A variety of winter grazing crops and improved pastures on a comprehensive crop rotation system, combined with perennial grass and clover pastures.
Agents said reliable underground water is sourced from bores with new pumping systems at both Boorala and Manton.
Boorala homestead (circa 1980) and two other residences have undergone recent renovations.
A workshop has been newly built and other improvements include a chemical shed, livestock yards and containment yards.
For information contact the joint selling agents from LAWD - Danny Thomas on 0439 349977, Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791 and, from TDC Livestock and Property - Tom Pearce 0427 642138 and Mark De Garis on 0428 372124.
