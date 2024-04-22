Farm Online
Stunning 348 acre rural retreat makes $2.7 million at auction

By Mark Phelps
April 23 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Barsby Farm, a 348 acre relaxing rural retreat, has sold at auction for $2.7 million. Picture supplied
Sunshine Coast hinterland property Barsby Farm has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.7 million.

