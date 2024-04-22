Stunning 348 acre rural retreat makes $2.7 million at auction

Sunshine Coast hinterland property Barsby Farm has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $2.7 million.
Located at Imbil, Qld, the 141 hectare (348 acre) private freehold property is currently running 130 Droughtmaster breeders and calves.
The nine paddocks are serviced by a central laneway with all-weather access that leads to the cattle yards.
Improved pastures include Rhodes grass, wynn cassia, signal grass and clover on the good, soft scrub soils.
There are some attractive flats, which could be used to produce hay.
The near new steel cattle yards are in excellent condition and are equipped with a crush with scales and a loading ramp.
The productive property is securely fenced with good quality split posts with four barbed wires.
Water is supplied from seven dams, a spring fed gully and a frontage to Yabba Creek. The average annual rainfall is an impressive 1.1 metres (43 inches).
Improvements include a quality concrete floored machinery shed with mains power, a rooftop solar system and a rainwater tank.
The property has at least two good building sites with stunning views to the north east across the Mary Valley and towards Mount Cooroora.
Marketing was handled by Jez McNamara and Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural Queensland.
