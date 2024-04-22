Oceanic and atmospheric indicators neutral

This surface cooling is supported by a significant cooling in sub-surface waters underneath the central and eastern Pacific, which is typical at the end of the El Nino event. With atmospheric indicators, the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) is back in the neutral range as well, with a 30-day running mean around -5 - still at the low end of neutral but it is trending more towards the positive. Most long-term international models are supporting neutral conditions for at least a few months, while almost half the major models believe a La Nina pattern will return by around August. It is becoming increasingly likely a La Nina will return in spring, but it is still far from certain.