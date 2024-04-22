Farm Online
Grains bodies slam biosecurity consultation process

By Gregor Heard and Jason Gregory
April 23 2024 - 6:30am
The grains industry is against the proposed biosecurity tax. File photo.
The government's consultation process for its proposed biosecurity tax has been savaged by grains industry organisations who remain staunchly opposed to the plan as the calendar hurtles towards the scheduled July 1 implementation date.

