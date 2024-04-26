Farm Online
Home/Beef

Confirmed: Major research proves cattle benefit the environment

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 26 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On-farm research has confirmed that ruminant animals grazing on the land benefit the environment and improve carbon cycling. Picture supplied
On-farm research has confirmed that ruminant animals grazing on the land benefit the environment and improve carbon cycling. Picture supplied

On-farm research has confirmed that ruminant animals grazing on the land benefit the environment and improve carbon cycling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.