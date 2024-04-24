Limestone Coast farm punches above its weight with big pivot

The Perkins family is selling their farm block on the coast south of Mount Gambier in SA with the lure of a big irrigation pivot.
The Wye farm takes in 129 hectares (320 acres) with a quality four-bedroom home but punches above its weight with the pivot covering 23ha (57 acres).
The Perkins have utilised the irrigation boost to operate their cattle breeding and fattening operation.
No suggested price has been listed by joint selling agents O'Connor and Graney, and TDC Livestock with expressions of interest closing on Friday, May 31.
Piccaninnie is located right on the SA/Victorian border about 30km south-east of Mount Gambier and a few kilometres from actual Limestone Coast.
Agents say it is an "immaculately presented property" with a 361 megalitre water licence..
With good rainfall and that irrigation, Piccaninnie is a heavy carrying property with top infrastructure and pastures.
The land is split into 13 main paddocks with a further two holding paddocks, electrified throughout.
Shedding consists of a large "Thornton Engineering" engineering shed with concrete floor, gantry, and mezzanine level.
It has two hay sheds plus covered and centrally located cattle yards.
The brick home is well appointed with well-established gardens, parquetry flooring, billiards room, solar heated pool and spa bath, roof and wall insulation.
For more information contact Ben Jones from O'Connor and Gravey on 0400 818525 and Mark De Garis from TDC Livestock and Property on 0428 372124.
