Irrigation property with 312ML of water makes $1.77m | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Molevale, a strategically located horticulture, fodder, and livestock operation situated 56km west of Tenterfield, has sold at auction for $1.77 million.

