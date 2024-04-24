Farm Online
Outstanding grazing property with quality irrigation asking $7.2m

By Mark Phelps
April 24 2024 - 1:00pm
An outstanding 1197 hectare grazing property with quality irrigation is on the market for $7.2 million. Picture supplied
Outstanding 1197ha (2957 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property Beaumont has been listed at $7.2 million after being put to auction.

