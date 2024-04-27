Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Analysis

Demand for Australian grain intensifies as market focus shifts

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for Australian grain intensifies as market focus shifts
Demand for Australian grain intensifies as market focus shifts

Prices for most grades of wheat and barley improved $5 to $10 a tonne across Australia last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.