NT chief vet reveals intestinal disease 'likely' cause of cattle deaths

By Jason Gregory
Updated April 23 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
50 head of cattle that died in March at a Darwin export depot most likely succumbed to the intestinal disease cocciodiosis. Picture supplied.
Authorities have confirmed that 50 cattle that died in March at a Darwin export depot most likely succumbed to the intestinal disease cocciodiosis.

