Farm Online
Home/News

Developed Roma country on the market for $20m+

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 23 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Significantly developed 20,709 acre Maranoa property Stratton is on the market with price expectations of $20 million-plus. Picture supplied
Significantly developed 20,709 acre Maranoa property Stratton is on the market with price expectations of $20 million-plus. Picture supplied

Significantly developed 8381 hectare (20,709 acre) Maranoa property Stratton is estimated 900 breeders and followers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.