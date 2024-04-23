Developed Roma country on the market for $20m+

Significantly developed 8381 hectare (20,709 acre) Maranoa property Stratton is estimated 900 breeders and followers.
Located on the Dunkeld Road, the freehold property offered by the Mike and Annie O'Brien and their son Tom has been developed with established improved grasses including buffel, bambatsi, and creeping blue grass in addition to seasonal herbages.
About 95 per cent of Stratton has been enhanced with a cutterbars or offsets.
The picturesque property features a diverse blend of country, ranging from areas with dense belah trees intermingled with belah/box varieties to soft, loamy soils that extend toward fertile creek flats.
An area of 171ha (422 acres) of soft red loam country has also recently been prepared for cultivation.
Water is supplied from two capped flowing government bores that supply 18 troughs and the yards.
There are also 26 dams and a 10km double frontage to the Muckadilla Creek, which has both permanent and semi-permanent holes.
The well fenced property has nine main paddocks and three holding paddocks with all but 3.5km of the boundary exclusion fenced.
The steel cattle yards are equipped with a five way pound draft, undercover crush and calf cradle, loading ramp and dust suppression sprinklers.
Working improvements include a 13x10m workshop with a concrete floor, which includes a worker's flat with a kitchenette, a six bay carport with three lockable bays, and a 24x12m machinery shed with gates.
The bedroom brick homestead is set in a large, established yard with native trees and lawn.
Built with an eastern aspect, the homestead has a renovated kitchen and dining area, cool room, and entertaining area.
Bought by the O'Brien family in 2018, Stratton has been running 900 TeMania Angus cows.
The property previously ran a weaner to feeder operation turning off 2400 feeder weight cattle a year.
Stratton is on the market with a price guide of more than $20 million.
Expressions of interest close on June 14.
Contact Russell Hiscox, 0428 281 248, Chris Clemson, 0428 287 222, or James Grant, 0457 701 135, Nutrien Ag Solutions | Clemson Hiscox & Co.
