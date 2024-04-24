Coalition climate wars hit with friendly fire after "reckless" emissions call

The Queensland Liberal National Party has backed ambitious emissions reduction legislation tabled by the state's Labor government, much to the chagrin of a federal Coalition trying to mark its territory over energy policy a year out from the next federal election.
The brouhaha erupted after the Queensland shadow minister for the environment Sam O'Connor said the LNP would not oppose the Miles government's bill to legislate an ambitious emissions reduction target of 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and 75pc by 2035 when it was tabled last week.
The federal government has promised a national 2035 target that will likely be set early next year, while other states have varying targets around the same mark or no target at all.
Net zero emissions by 2050 drove a wedge down the former Morrison government when it was settling the policy prior to the 2022 election.
Meanwhile, the Peter Dutton led Coalition promised several weeks ago to release details of its energy policy prior to the forthcoming Budget.
So far it has flagged a mix of renewables, gas and working to lift a moratorium on nuclear energy to allow reactors to be built on the site of decommissioned coal-fired power stations.
Nationals leader David Littleproud did not hold back in slamming his Queensland colleagues after they backed Labor's "reckless" 75pc target, saying Labor's bill was rushed, would undermine local manufacturing and disrupt existing green industries.
"I cannot see, in any way shape or form, we could support the Queensland LNP's position," he said.
While Hinker Nationals MP Keith Pitt said the target was "unachievable" and "unaffordable" and Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan said "these increasingly absurd promises are like an unfit person who says every day I will start dieting tomorrow."
It is likely part of the reason Mr Crisafulli, who pollsters have well-ahead to become the next state premier, jumped on-board was to avoid being wedged on emissions policy prior to October's state election and to avoid focus shifting away from other issues.
The decision is also believed to have angered some grassroots members.
The Miles government plans are overwhelmingly driven by the proposed $12 billion Pioneer-Burdekin pumped hydro project getting off the ground so it can close the state's five coal-fired power stations.
Mr Littleproud has also said, if elected, the Coalition would not provide the Commonwealth funding that project needs as "we will be giving investment signals that these renewable projects aren't the ones that we will support."
However, Mr Crisafulli has also refused to back nuclear power because he believes it would never realise the federal bipartisan support needed to work.
Labor have already taken a swing at the "latest climate war" inside the Coalition by throwing further doubt on the federal Coalition's commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
A further issue for the Coalition are the apparent increasing discussions from within its own ranks as to where nuclear reactors would be placed across regional Australia.
Divisions where coal plants are scheduled to close in coming years are Gippsland in Victoria, held by Nationals MP Darren Chester, Littleproud's Maranoa and Flynn in Queensland held by LNP MP Colin Boyce, O'Connor in Western Australia, held by Liberal Rick Wilson, and Hunter in NSW held by Labor's Dan Repacholi.
Federal Liberal leader Peter Dutton said while Mr Crisafulli "made a decision" in relation to the bill that went before the Queensland Parliament, he told the ABC that "I do think that jurisdictions, including New South Wales, Queensland, WA, South Australia, would sign on to a new energy system which can deliver cheaper power with nuclear."
