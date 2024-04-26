Coles, Woolworths aligned orchard with almost 9000 trees for sale

A premium far north Queensland mango and citrus orchard that provides Coles and Woollies with 90 percent of its fruit has hits the market.
Offered by the family owned BLS Farming company, the almost 9000 tree, 71 hectares (175 acre) Atherton Tablelands orchard is being sold through an expressions of interest.
The orchard is located on Schincariol Road at Dimbulah, 56km south west of Mareeba and 119km inland from Cairns.
There are about 7080 mango trees and 1833 lemon trees. Varieties include Kensington pride, Keitt, Keo savoy mangoes as well as Eureka lemon trees.
The high income producing orchard is supported by 220 megalitres of water from the Eureka Creek.
Marketing agent Nicholas Warmington, Colliers Agribusiness, said the property was strategically located in a region noted for high yielding horticultural production.
"About 90 per cent of the mangoes harvested from the property are sold to Coles and Woolworths through market agents, with the Pinnacle brand a regular with Coles for 10 years and Woolworths for the past two years," Mr Warmington said.
"The remaining 10 per cent of mangoes are sold to high end fruit vendors with a portion starting to be exported into high end markets such as Dubai and Singapore, with good results."
The property also has excellent structural, including two beautiful homesteads, workshops, machinery sheds, a cool room, and a sorting and packing shed.
Expressions of interest close on May 23.
Contact Nicholas Warmington, 0408 915 540, Colliers Agribusiness, or Bram Pollock, 0428 467 030, Prophurst Rural Property.
