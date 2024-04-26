Farm Online
Coles, Woolworths aligned orchard with almost 9000 trees for sale

By Mark Phelps
April 26 2024 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
A premium orchard that provides Coles and Woollies with with 90 percent of its fruit has hit the market. Picture supplied
A premium far north Queensland mango and citrus orchard that provides Coles and Woollies with 90 percent of its fruit has hits the market.

