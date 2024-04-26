Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Hilly farm block at Leongatha offers high rainfall security at $8000/acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 27 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A price of $8000 per acre has been suggested for a hilly grazing block near high rainfall Leongatha.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.