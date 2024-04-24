Farm Online
Toowoomba property sold after being passed in at auction | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 24 2024 - 3:10pm
Dorroughby, a productive 79 hectare (194 acre) Queensland Darling Downs property, has sold soon after being passed in at auction.

