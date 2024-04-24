Outstanding fattening property tops $30 million mark

An outstanding 1504 hectares (3718 acre) fattening property has sold for a figure understood to be in the above $30 million range.
The NSW Northern Tablelands property Lakeside was initially passed in for $28.1m at the Meares & Associates.
However, the property sold for what is understood to be a substantially higher figure about 30 minutes after the auction.
Lakeside was offered by the Jackson family and had been on the market with pre-auction price expectations of $30-$35 million.
Three of five registered parties bidders were active at the auction.
The property is situated in the so-called 'golden triangle' area to the south east of Walcha in the renowned St Leonards Creek/Brackendale district.
Rated to carry 30,000 to 35,000 dry sheep equivalents, Lakeside is estimated to carry 1500 to 1750 cows, or fatten 3000 steers or background 4500 steers annually.
The property is positioned at about 1220m above sea level in two sheltered valleys and features black basalt soils with mainly fescue based pastures.
Marketing was handled by Chris Meares and Sam Meares from Meares & Associates.
