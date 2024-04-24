Mouse numbers build as farmers watch newly sown crop

There are a number of hot spots of mouse activity across the country, with authorities warning grain growers to be aware of the potential threat for mouse damage at crop emergence.
"Just because you don't see high numbers in one paddock does not mean you won't in another," said CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry.
"There will be numerous places where there is a lot of grain on the ground after the wet harvest so the message is to remain vigilant even if you haven't been noticing a build up in numbers," Mr Henry said.
He said the current hot spots included the Adelaide Plains north of Adelaide and the Victorian Wimmera and Mallee regions.
There are also pockets of high mouse activity on the Darling Downs and in the eastern wheatbelt in WA.
Mr Henry said the Queensland and WA activity highlighted how adaptable mice were.
"There has been recent flooding on the Darling Downs and farmers may think this will keep numbers down, but we've seen in the past mice swimming to safety, they're certainly great survivors so don't assume they will not be there."
"The rain also pushed a lot of sorghum crops over meaning there will be a ready made food source for mice there so we definitely encourage farmers to continue with their monitoring.
On the other side of the continent it has been very dry in WA, but sporadic storms in the eastern wheatbelt have been enough to spark off mouse activity.
"They also do not need an awful lot of surface water to drink to survive, that is a point that is also relevant in southern Australia where it has been a dry autumn."
Mr Henry said there were varying strategies in regards to baiting.
"We're definitely hearing of farmers in those areas with higher numbers, such as the Mallee, going out with a bait."
"Others are monitoring the situation but believe the numbers are not significant enough to warrant a baiting program as yet."
He said for many growers in southern Australia now was an ideal time to bait.
"The idea is to get the bait out there when there is as little alternative food as possible and that is the case for many right now after a dry autumn."
Mr Henry said farmers should monitor the efficacy of their bait given only 25g/kg of zinc phosphide bait was registered this year, as opposed to the 50g/kg bait available on an emergency Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) permit last year.
