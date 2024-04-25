Tell us what you think and go into the draw for gift cards

We are keen to hear from the readers of Australian Dairyfarmer magazine.
So we have launched a reader survey with five prizes* up for grabs.
The survey closes May 3 - so click on this link now to complete it and be in the running to win.
The Australian Dairyfarmer magazine is next month celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The then Australian Dairy Industry Conference wanted a national publication to communicate technology, general knowledge and information to dairy farmers.
Importantly, ADIC wanted the magazine to be independent of the industry organisations.
Then ADIC chairman John Bennett said the magazine would help farmers reach their productivity goals and make them better farmers.
We are committed to ensuring the magazine continues to meet this vision.
So we want to know what sections of the magazine you read most often and the subjects about which you want more information.
We are also keen to hear your suggestions about how we can improve the magazine.
Click on this link now to complete our reader and be in the running to win.
*Winners of the prizes will be notified by phone no later than May 30, 2024. Prizes consist of 1 x $250, 2 x $100 and 2 x $50 preloaded EFTPOS cards.
