Grains industry news in brief

The Clear Grain Exchange (CGX) has lodged a record with 53 different buyer businesses purchasing grain in a single week earlier in the month.
It beats the previous CGX record of 49, set in February 2022.
CGX managing director Nathan Cattle said the robust demand was good news for Australian grain growers.
"Firstly, it further confirms the improved buyer appetite for Australian grain in recent weeks which has led to price improvements," he said.
"Secondly it affirms that by growers offering grain for sale at a price they want on an independent exchange it attracts more buyers into the Australian market and creates demand for grain."
Cotton conference
Cotton Australia will hold its annual conference on the Gold Coast from 6-8 August, with a theme of 'Cultivating Excellence'.
Organisers are expecting a record turnout for the conference, including a diverse range of delegates including cotton researchers and scientists, farmers and agronomists, marketers, industry organisations, spinners, brands and retailers.
Conference chair Liz Stott said she was expecting a big event.
"In 2022 we had a record number of over 2,600 attendees at Conference, and they came to learn from over 120 expert speakers on a wide range of topics from weeds and diseases to the drivers of our global market," Ms Stott said.
"The committee is currently considering topics including cover cropping, renewables, carbon farming, climate forecasting, water surveillance, the performance of new cotton varieties, mental health and artificial intelligence applications for cotton.
New oat research body
Australia has a new oat research body with the launch of the Oat Grain Quality Consortium (OGQC).
The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) investment is aimed at addressing the need for innovation in oat-quality research, informing oat-quality classification and market positioning.
Funding for OGQC will include $5.75 million from GRDC and $6.7M from research and industry partners.
The consortium will be led by InterGrain and the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), which will bring together organisations spanning the research, production, processing, and food and beverage manufacturing sectors.
GRDC chief executive Nigel Hart said the move was led by increased demand globally for oat products.
CHS purchase
North American grains business CHS, best known in Australia through its CHS Broadbent business, has purchased eight US bulk handling sites from fellow grains behemoth Cargill.
The sites are across Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota with the largest sites in Nebraska and Colorado.
Bunge competition obstacle
Bunge's planned global takeover of Viterra has run into an obstacle with the multinational deal temporarily stalling on concerns from Canada's competition regulator.
Canada's Competition Bureau said there were concerns about reduced competition to purchase grain from farmers.
It also raised issues with the canola oil market in eastern Canada and with Bunge's minority share in a Viterra bulk handling business.
The two companies, attempting to join under the Bunge to create a business worth over $A46 billion, are currently assessing whether assets will have to be divested in order to pass Canadian competition requirements.
