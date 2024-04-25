Internal biosecurity can't be ignored warn officials

Australian farmers are well aware of the risks of international biosecurity incursions, with animal diseases such as lumpy skin disease and grain pests such as Khapra beetle both attracting significant attention.
However, the risk of intrastate biosecurity incursions is less well known, leading to biosecurity officers from across the country to highlight grower obligations when trading across state borders.
Products such as fodder or even uncleaned machinery can harbour nasty pests or weeds that can be spread into novel areas by farmers bringing them into their area.
Jim Moran, Victorian grains industry biosecurity officer said there were a number of conditions for farmers wishing to bring fodder into the state, with all cereal grain and fodder needing to meet requirements surrounding its freedom from key pests.
State authorities have prioritised keeping out pests and diseases such as lupin anthracnose, the bacteria behind annual ryegrass toxicity and green snails.
Mr Moran said the varying weather conditions, including a wet summer last year, had impacted local fodder quality and quantity, meaning it was a timely reminder on the requirements for those bringing in product from interstate.
He urged all fodder importers to check the Victorian Plant Quarantine Manual (PQM) https://go.vic.gov.au/3PudQKK.
In some cases, the consignment will need to travel with a Plant Health Certificate (PHC) issued by Biosecurity Officers in the source state.
Machinery was Mr Moran's other focus, similar to fodder he highlighted conditions of entry.
"Growers need to ensure these machines complied with Victorian biosecurity legislation and the conditions of entry described in the manual."
Simply speaking he said growers could cut down on their risk by thoroughly cleaning the machine free of plant material and visible soil and if they were still concerned they could get a government official to inspect.
Different states have different requirements and growers are encouraged to look up the regulations in their own jurisdictions.
Some biosecurity matters, however, are universal, such as the use of signs warning farm visitors of the need not to bring exotic pests onto a property.
Across the country farmers are being urged to keep biosecurity front of mind at a farmgate level by placing signs on their property warning those coming on-farm of their obligations.
WA based grains biosecurity officer, Jeff Russell said free signs were available for WA farmers
He said the farm signs were a simple but effective tool to manage on-farm biosecurity risks.
"Farm signs to direct property entries are a first line of defence tool to mitigate pest and disease threats for all primary producers," he said.
"Adopting a 'Come clean, Go clean' philosophy for machinery, livestock, product and people movements on properties is a powerful step to protect businesses.
"Having a clearly marked parking area and clean down areas to ensure all vehicles and machinery are clean before entering production areas is another useful practice."
