Glenara: 780 hectares all set for the 2024 winter cropping season

Glenara is a productive 1037 hectare (2562 acre) property located 40 minutes drive north west of Dubbo.
Offered by the Campion family as part of a succession plan, Glenara is estimated to be 90 per cent arable and has been run as a mixed cropping and grazing operation.
Soils range from sandy loams along the Kickabil Creek at the southern end of the property, with heavier red loams over clay towards the north.
In a normal season, there has been about 700ha of wheat, barley, oats and pulse crops as well as 50 cows and calves.
The very well fenced property has 12 paddocks and 10 good sized dams as well as two unequipped bores.
Fencing is a mix of hinge joint with steel end assemblies and netting with timber end assemblies.
There are 780ha (1927 acres) that has been either sprayed or fallowed for the 2024 winter season.
Timbers include box, belah, rosewood and kurrajong.
Infrastructure includes a drive-through machinery shed and two 400 tonne silos, which are centrally located on the property.
The cattle yards are constructed from mainly steel panels. The yards are equipped with a timber loading ramp and a crush.
There is also a tidy three stand shearing shed (with two equipped stands) and steel sheep yards.
There is power to the site of the Glenara homestead, which is located on the banks of the Kickabil Creek, but in need of repair.
Renewable energy opportunities are also said to exist on the property.
There may also be early access to the property to meet farming requirements after exchange of contracts.
As a price guide, country in the region has sold in the $1600-plus/acre range.
Glenara will be auctioned in Dubbo on June 5.
Contact Frank Power, 0427 454 392, Ray White Richardson & Sinclair.
