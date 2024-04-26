Farm Online
ADF leaves the door open to levy mediation, while preparing for court

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 26 2024 - 11:00am
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the organisation is still open to mediation over unpaid levies. Picture by Carlene Dowie
Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett says the organisation is still open to mediation over unpaid levies. Picture by Carlene Dowie

The head of Australia's peak dairy lobby group says the organisation is still ready to take legal action over unpaid levies - but has left the door open to mediation.

