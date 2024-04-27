Farm Online
Opinion

Opinion: Labor's biosecurity tax not backed by farmers, or anyone

By Barry Large, Grain Producers Australia Chair and Wa Grain Producer
April 27 2024 - 4:00pm
Barry Large, Grain Producers Australia Chair and WA grain producer. Picture supplied.
Crunch time is looming fast for the Federal Government's biosecurity tax that's suffered unprecedented industry backlash and unified opposition, putting the proposal in serious jeopardy.

