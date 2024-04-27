Farm Online
Home/Dairy

How international trade delivers value for Australian dairy farmers

By Dairy Australia
April 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How international trade delivers value for Australian dairy farmers
How international trade delivers value for Australian dairy farmers

Australia produces more milk than can be consumed domestically.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.