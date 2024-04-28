Farm Online
Home/Dairy

'Dubbo's milk company': Why you can taste the difference in your coffee

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
April 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and Erika Chesworth with their Sydney Royal Easter Show ribbons. Picture supplied
Steve and Erika Chesworth with their Sydney Royal Easter Show ribbons. Picture supplied

When Dubbo people think of milk they think of Little Big Dairy, but behind the brand name and the creamy milk are the cows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.