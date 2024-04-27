Listing the farm with an asking price has paid off

Suggesting a selling price on two handy-sized mixed farming blocks at Mount Bryan in SA's Mid North has paid off for a farm owner.
Ray White Rural South Australia has this week listed the blocks north of Burra as having sold.
Earlier in the month the agents suggested a price of $3500 per acre for two blocks of farm land on behalf of a "highly motivated vendor" after listing the properties back in early February.
The largest of blocks offered for sale, Beckwiths (151 hectares, 373 acres), then had a price tag of $1.3 million.
The second block, Richards (104ha, 257 acres), was on the market for around $900,000.
Ray White agents said the Mount Bryan farm land presented "a fantastic opportunity" for both local and out of district farming businesses looking to expand their farming operations.
Average annual rainfall in the district is around 445mm.
Agents said the land was in a well regarded area for its suitability to both cropping and livestock options.
Offers were invited for the farm land as a whole across 255ha (630 acres) or as two non-contingent lots.
The land is located next to Barrier Highway between Mount Bryan and Hallett.
The blocks offer fertile soils which agents say are suited to flexible enterprise mix including broadacre cropping, hay production and livestock options.
The land is mostly arable suited to continuous cropping program, agents said.
The fencing is generally considered to be sound, stock proof condition.
