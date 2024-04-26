Top quality north west farming property sells for $4589/acre

The 1323 hectare (3269 acre) North West NSW grain growing property Mallanganee has sold at auction for $15 million - equal to about $11,338/ha ($4589/acre).
Located in the Gurley district 35km south east of Moree and offered by the Estate of Doug Chick, the property has about 1065ha (2632 acres) of highly productive arable country.
Mallangnee was put to auction by Moree Real Estate on Friday with a price guide of more than $12,500 an arable hectare, suggesting the sale was well in line with expectations.
The level to gently undulating country is divided into 11 paddocks.
Water is supplied from a bore and two dams, backed by Moree's average annual rainfall of 586mm (23 inches).
Structural improvements include an A-frame machinery shed, steel cattle yards, and a small hay shed.
Mallanganee also has a very stylish, architecturally three bedroom homestead with impressive views of Mt Grattai, a mountain located within the Nandewar Range.
There is also a workers cottage in solid condition that is ripe for renovation.
Marketing was handled by Terry Adams, Paul Kelly and Sandy Bailey from Moree Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.