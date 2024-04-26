Farm Online
Top quality north west farming property sells for $4589/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
A 3269 acre North West NSW grain growing property has sold at auction for $4589/acre. Picture supplied
The 1323 hectare (3269 acre) North West NSW grain growing property Mallanganee has sold at auction for $15 million - equal to about $11,338/ha ($4589/acre).

