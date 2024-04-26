Quality black soil inner Darling Downs farm makes $3.5 million

Top quality 288 hectare (711 acre) Darling Downs property Felton Homestead has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.5 million.
The outstanding farm located 19km from Pittsworth and 43km from Toowoomba was sold with a 182ha (450 acre) sorghum crop.
The farm's contoured paddocks feature the Felton Valley's famous self-mulching, fertile black soils.
Water is supplied from a reliable bore that supplies a tank and seven concrete troughs.
There are also three seasonal dams and about a 6km frontage to the Hodgson Creek.
The property also has 1.2km of exclusion fencing on the western boundary and 1km on southern boundary.
The balance of the fencing consists of three barbed plus plain wires on wooden strainers and steel posts. There is about 500m of laneway leading to the cattle yards.
The timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and scales, race, and a loading ramp, and there is a small drafting compound with a trough.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, workshop, two storage sheds, and a 40 tonne MPH silo.
The property also has a charming three bedroom cottage with verandahs on to two sides that provide sensational views to the east.
James Croft from Ray White Rural, Pittsworth, handled the marketing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.