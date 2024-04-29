Grassed up Pulgamurtie noted for expansive lake, creek systems

NSW Western Division property Pulgamurtie Station is described as being suitable for both cattle and sheep with an estimated carrying capacity of 17,000 to 20,000 dry sheep equivalents, or more than 1000 breeders with followers.
Located in the Packsaddle district just off the Silver City Highway, about 235km north of Broken Hill, the conservatively stocked 74,66 hectare (184,493 acre) Western Lands Lease is being presented with an abundance of feed.
Pulgamurtie features a diverse range of land systems including stony undulating land transitioning to tableland plains with heavier loam soils, and vegetated sandhill country.
The property is being offered by the Roberts family and is also noted for its expansive lake and creek systems and is home to the largest lake in the bioregion.
The extensive wetlands offer unique natural capital attributes of environmental significance, which may have the potential to be monetised.
In addition to the lake system, the station has 14 water points comprising of mainly dams and a permanent flowing bore.
The average annual rainfall is about 220mm (8.7 inches).
Working improvements include a well-located five bedroom homestead, a four stand shearing shed, workers' accommodation, workshop, airstrip, and five sets of sheep/cattle yards.
The property is also being presented with operational plant and equipment.
Pulgamurtie Station is being offered for sale on a walk-in walk-out basis.
Expressions of interest close on June 13.
Contact Jesse Manuel, 0421 550 242, or Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, Colliers Agribusiness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.