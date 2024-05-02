Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Comment

Independent report back dairy farmer call to make supermarket code mandatory

By Ben Bennett, Australian Dairy Farmers President
May 2 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Dairy Farmers says the supermarket $1/litre milk campaign caused the dairy industry significant pain. Picture by Andrew Marshall
Australian Dairy Farmers says the supermarket $1/litre milk campaign caused the dairy industry significant pain. Picture by Andrew Marshall

As supermarkets come under fire for their confusing price promotions and other devious tactics, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) has welcomed an independent report recommending the major players should be subject to tighter scrutiny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.