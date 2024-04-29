Cheeky mango business for sale in the NT for around $20m

One of the largest mango plantations in the Northern Territory is on the market for around $20 million.
Cheeky Farms, a horticultural aggregation across four properties, has about 37,000 trees planted on 283 hectares (699 acres) of well-developed mango orchards.
The farms are about an hour south and south-east of Darwin, across the Lambells Lagoon and Berry Springs regions.
There is further land in Marrakai to the south-east ready for future expansion and diversification, according to Colliers Agribusiness.
The mango operation has been listed for sale by receivers.
Selling agents Duncan McCulloch and Jesse Manuel say the sale should attract strong interest.
The mango orchards are mostly planted to Kensington Pride and R2E2 mango varieties, with further development land for potential expansion and diversification.
Cheeky Farms is supported by a full range of services and amenities and is close to export markets.
The plantation includes significant water licences totalling 2319 megalitres with irrigation infrastructure said to be excellent.
Recent improvements include a 5065 square metre packing/grading shed, offices, amenities and a concrete floor with about 280 square metres of cool rooms.
"Mangoes are the largest horticultural commodity in the Territory," Colliers national director Duncan McCulloch said.
"The mango industry has recently gained expanded access to key Asian markets and the US with the removal of varietal restrictions on Australian exports."
According to NT Farmers, about 40,000 tonnes of mangoes are produced in the NT each year worth more than $128 million to its economy.
"Not only are NT mangoes attractive to export markets for their high quality and taste but also for being counter cyclical to major northern hemisphere producers," Mr McCulloch said.
"This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a highly productive horticultural enterprise of scale, benefited by operational efficiencies, idyllic climate and an unparalleled location."
Expressions of interest close on Friday, June 1.
For more information contact Colliers agents - Duncan McCulloch on 0416 047484 and Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242.
