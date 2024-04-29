Neat Tongala dairy farm may suit budget conscious

A neat farm at Tongala in Victoria might be just the ticket for those trying to afford a move into dairying.
The 81 hectare (200 acre) dairy is on the market in the rich dairying district of the Goulburn Valley for a suggested selling price of $1,925,000.
At that price, the farm is listed for $9625 per acre.
The Sinclair Road farm is currently operated with a low stocking rate and could be easily scaled up.
The dairy itself consists of a 16-aside herringbone with yard space for 200 cows, agents from H&G Real Estate said.
The farm is located about 6km from Tongala, 11km from Kyabram and 31km to Echuca.
The dairy's vat capacity is 10,000 litres.
It has the benefit of four grain silos with an associated grain crusher.
Other farm improvements include a large machinery shed as well as two smaller farm machinery sheds.
Agents said the farm has the benefit of well constructed calf sheds with pens.
The property is serviced by a central laneway system for ease of traffic with soil types said to be suitable for all agricultural pursuits.
For irrigation, there is one service point and a 1.5 delivery share.
It also has two homes.
The homestead is five bedrooms with open plan kitchen and dining leading into a large loungeroom, all bedrooms have built in robes and fans.
For heat, there is a centrally located Eureka wood heater, cooling is via two split systems.
It has a three-car garage, well fenced pet proof yards and a chicken run.
The second tidy two-bedroom home has previously been used by older family members with kitchen/dining room, toilet and bathroom with outside laundry and easy access ramp.
Mr Daniel suggested the home could be ideally suited for an employee or family member or as a rental.
There is plenty of shedding across the farm with a large workshop with concrete floors and power, in the back of the shed is a platform transformed into an entertaining area/man cave/teenage retreat.
Adjoining the shed is a powered and functioning cool room currently set up for home butchering.
"Vision and enthusiasm is all that awaits this property," selling agent Phil Daniel from H&G Real Estate said.
For more information contact Phil Daniel on 0437 276268.
