Farm Online
Home/Cropping

NSW set for rain boost as others wait for autumn break

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
April 29 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW is enjoying good sowing conditions this year. File photo.
NSW is enjoying good sowing conditions this year. File photo.

After several years enduring extremes of rainfall of either far too much or far too little NSW farmers are looking at forecasts over the next week with some anticipation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.