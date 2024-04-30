Farm Online
Shorthorn Beef paves way for commercial producers to put herds into IGS

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
Updated April 30 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 11:00am
Shorthorn Beef will launch a major innovation in partnership with IGS at Beef Australia. Picture Shorthorn Beef.
Shorthorn Beef will launch a major innovation in partnership with IGS at Beef Australia. Picture Shorthorn Beef.

Breed association Shorthorn Beef has announced a program that allows commercial producers to put their herd into an evaluation platform underpinned by the largest multi-breed cattle evaluation platform in the world, International Genetics Solutions.

