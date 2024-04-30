Shorthorn Beef paves way for commercial producers to put herds into IGS

Breed association Shorthorn Beef has announced a program that allows commercial producers to put their herd into an evaluation platform underpinned by the largest multi-breed cattle evaluation platform in the world, International Genetics Solutions.
To be launched at Beef Australia in Rockhampton next week, the program is a partnership between IGS and Shorthorn Beef designed to allow Australian commercial producers to benchmark against a combined 20 million animal records.
IGS is considered to have taken a revolutionary step in presenting expected progeny differences, or EPDs, on a common base, allowing for commercial producers to directly compare the genetic merit of animals regardless of breed composition.
The program is not limited to purebred animals.
Females don't have to be of Shorthorn genetics but their breed content needs to be specified upon entry into the program.
Shorthorn Beef's Emily Perkins said commercial producers were looking for science as well as phenotype in making decisions designed to speed up the rate of genetic improvement.
"The program allows commercial breeders to register their herds within the IGS system to develop individual EPD evaluations on their individual animals," she said.
"Shorthorn Beef believes commercial producers are looking to understand the genetic potential of animals within their herds better and understand the opportunities that exist in their herds."
From selecting replacement heifers based on science linked to phenotype to joining female lines to complimentary sires to increase genetic improvement or identifying sires that are performing in herds or, equally as important, having a detrimental effect, there were many scenarios where this information could help the commercial producer, Ms Perkins said.
Understanding the carcase data that drives productivity, implementing the power of genomics into a herd and measuring and marketing genetic gain were others.
"With Shorthorn genetics the basis for more than 40 breeds worldwide, we believe few breeds can offer the opportunities for crossbreeding that the Shorthorn breed can," she said.
"Whether it is for maternal traits, growth traits or carcase quality, Shorthorn Beef excel in crossbred and composite programs."
Pricing for the program will range from $12 to $15/head depending on individual needs.
