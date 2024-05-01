Wendouree presented as a productive mixed farming operation

Wendouree is a quality 779 hectare (1926 acre) mixed farming property located on NSW's productive North West Slopes.
Located 5km south of Bingara, 78km west of Inverell and 148km north of Tamworth, the recently destocked property is well suited to the production of fodder, pasture, cattle, wool, sheep and lambs.
The estimated carrying capacity is 220 cows and calves or the equivalent plus cropping.
The eastern fall, open grazing country rises to undulating hills and a small timber foothill.
Soils types include alluvial creek flats, basalts and red loams.
Some 347ha (857 acres) has previously been cultivated with about 102ha (252 acres) previously planted to lucerne and oats for both hay and forage.
The property has an unregulated 60 megalitre water licence providing an option to irrigate.
There is also a reticulated water system off the permanent Halls Creek that supplies a tank and six troughs as well as 14 dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 760mm (30 inches).
Wendouree is divided into 21 well fenced paddocks and several smaller holding paddocks.
The pastures include well established tropical grasses and clovers.
The country is backed by a history of super, gypsum and liquid fertiliser applications.
Structural improvements include a steel machinery shed/workshop, a new 15x20m hay shed, an older hay shed, steel cattle yards, a four stand shearing shed with sheep yards, a weather shed, two silos, four stables, and an airstrip.
The large, neat and tidy three bedroom weatherboard homestead has views overlooking the productive creek flats.
Wendouree is on the market with a price guide of about $1900-$2100/acre.
Expressions of interest close on May 20.
Contact Jaimie Pay, 0400 183 714, Elders Inverell.
