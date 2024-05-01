Farm Online
UK fails to pull Aussie beef from other markets

By Steve Martyn
May 2 2024 - 9:00am
Red meat on sale in London. Steve Martyn reports there are plenty of tonnes of access still available to Australian beef and sheep meat under the UK free trade deal. Picture Kelly Butterworth.
On April 30, the United Kingdom's red meat import market took its next step away from the European Union with the implementation of their new Border Target Operating Model for non EU countries like Australia.

