Fertile, black loamy creek flat soils for any high value crop

Laucam is a 62 hectare (152 acre) Darling Downs property featuring fertile, black loamy creek flat soils.
Located on the Dalby Cooyar Road 2km from Kaimkillenbun, 24km Dalby, and an hour from Toowoomba, the farm is described as being 95 per cent arable.
Laucam also features a 50 megalitre groundwater licence and a high-flow bore plus a frontage to Myall Creek.
The good quality irrigation infrastructure includes five hydrants and two 240m wheel-line irrigators.
Marketing agent Geoff Byers, Ray White Rural, said the centrally located farm with a bitumen road frontage was in a reliable irrigation district.
"Laucam has the versatility to grow virtually any high value crop," Mr Byers said.
"This highly productive turnkey has been fertilised and is all set up to start farming tomorrow."
Laucam will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Oakey on May 24.
Contact Geoff Byers, 0437 732 494, or Rod Wolski, 0466 277 873, Ray White Rural, Oakey.
