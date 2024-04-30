Wollombi sale reveals ongoing strong demand for blue ribbon farms

Quality Macquarie Valley property Wollombi has sold under the hammer at an Elders auction for $3.22 million, reflecting the ongoing strong demand for blue ribbon farming operations.
Located on Strathmore Road at Benolong, 25km south of Dubbo, the 202 hectare (499 acre) property offered by Wayne and Donna Schneidner is located at the confluence of the Little River and the Macquarie River.
Five of the eight parties that registered to bid were active at the auction, with bidding opening at $2m.
The sale price is equal to about $15,941/ha ($6453/acre).
The sale followed a five week marketing campaign conducted by Brian McAneney and Joe Simpson from Elders Dubbo, which included 27 inspections from potential buyers.
In the past 22 years Wollombi has been used for dairy, crops and cattle.
The property would typically grow 300 head of 280-300kg weaners bought in February/March, which would be sold later in the year as either feeders or fats, depending on the hay and cropping season.
Improvements include a workshop/machinery shed, 14x37.5m hay shed, 300-head capacity steel cattle yards, dairy infrastructure, an elevated grain shed, and four silos.
The six bedroom Wollombi homestead (circa 1898) overlooks a scenic 1.9km stretch of river frontage.
A clearing sale will be held on a date to be advised.
