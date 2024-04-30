Farm Online
Wollombi sale reveals ongoing strong demand for blue ribbon farms

April 30 2024 - 1:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wollombi has sold under the hammer for $3.22 million, reflecting the ongoing strong demand for blue ribbon farming operations. Picture supplied
Quality Macquarie Valley property Wollombi has sold under the hammer at an Elders auction for $3.22 million, reflecting the ongoing strong demand for blue ribbon farming operations.

